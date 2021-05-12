Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Issued By Truist Securiti

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SciPlay in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SCPL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SciPlay by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 114,271 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 183,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 81,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

