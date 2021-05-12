Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Reduced by Analyst

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Wedbush also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANGI. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,316.32 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,991. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

