Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CHMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

CHMI opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

