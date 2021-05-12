Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.