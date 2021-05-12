Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

EOG Resources stock opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of -157.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

