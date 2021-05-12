Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Genocea Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genocea Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

