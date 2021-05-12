Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:GTN opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

