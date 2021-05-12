Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

ITT stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

