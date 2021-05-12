Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 11.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 139.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.