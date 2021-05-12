Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

KOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Koppers stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $2,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 81,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.