Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lear in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

Lear stock opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a twelve month low of $87.76 and a twelve month high of $196.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.