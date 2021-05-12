Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Boosted by Analyst

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.