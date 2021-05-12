Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NMRK opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

