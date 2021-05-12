Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Lifted by Analyst

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Organogenesis stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 over the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,902,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.