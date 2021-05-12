Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

OEC stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

