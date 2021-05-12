Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Lowered by Analyst

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 821,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146,888 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

