Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SciPlay Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie upped their price target on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SciPlay by 160.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $647,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 60.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $488,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.