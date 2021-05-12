Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.79). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

SPR stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

