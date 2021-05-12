Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 18.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

