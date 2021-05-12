Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Cut by Raymond James

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.60 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday.

SVI stock opened at C$4.46 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$2.91 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -48.48.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.