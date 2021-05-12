Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Penn Virginia Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $17.92 on Monday. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $274.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

