Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Redfin Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

