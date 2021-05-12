Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Badger Daylighting Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Badger Daylighting in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Daylighting’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$130.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.30 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAD. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of BAD opened at C$40.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 310.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.86. Badger Daylighting has a 52-week low of C$25.78 and a 52-week high of C$46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$784,900.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is currently 484.62%.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

