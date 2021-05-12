Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Issued By KeyCorp

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $52.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,012,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,745,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,992,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

