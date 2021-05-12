Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Increased by Analyst

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on AutoCanada in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.83.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$47.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.23. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$51.85.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

