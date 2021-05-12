Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Lowered by Analyst

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boralex to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Boralex from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.11.

TSE:BLX opened at C$35.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$26.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 76.09.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.63%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

