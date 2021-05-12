Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Boosted by Raymond James

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $14.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $13.86. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $18.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $65.72 EPS.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,910.57.

TSE:CSU opened at C$1,721.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$36.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.15. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,366.66 and a one year high of C$1,921.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,815.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,665.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be issued a $1.228 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

