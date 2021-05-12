Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Cut by Analyst

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inotiv in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NOTV opened at $26.83 on Monday. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth $47,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $670,000.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

