Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Decreased by Analyst

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PODD. TheStreet raised shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.93.

Shares of PODD opened at $229.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 522.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet has a twelve month low of $164.40 and a twelve month high of $306.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

