Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Raised by Raymond James

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CSFB set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.40.

NTR opened at C$74.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$41.50 and a twelve month high of C$75.54. The firm has a market cap of C$42.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 135.18%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

