Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $35.89 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $451.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

