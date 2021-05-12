Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO) Raised by Desjardins

Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Photon Control in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Photon Control’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Photon Control alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Photon Control stock opened at C$3.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Photon Control has a twelve month low of C$1.34 and a twelve month high of C$3.69.

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.