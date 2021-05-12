Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a report released on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHAK. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $90.03 on Monday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.37, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,417 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 39.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shake Shack by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after acquiring an additional 69,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 70.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

