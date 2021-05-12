Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $190.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $206.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.15.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422 over the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

