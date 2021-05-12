Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$489.50 million.

Stelco has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$26.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

