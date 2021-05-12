Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Decreased by Truist Securiti

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $242.64 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.83 and a 200-day moving average of $211.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,718 shares of company stock worth $1,114,416 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $310,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

