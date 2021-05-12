QLC Chain Trading 19.4% Lower This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $15.73 million and $1.88 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.04 or 0.00612011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00237873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.56 or 0.01257089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.25 or 0.01023729 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

