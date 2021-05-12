Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $172.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.05. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.