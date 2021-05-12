Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.05. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.