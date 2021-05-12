Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.43% from the stock’s current price.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $172.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.19 and a 200-day moving average of $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Qorvo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 470,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 12.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,094 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

