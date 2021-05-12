Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $210.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

