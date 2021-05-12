Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $230.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QRVO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $170.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.05. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

