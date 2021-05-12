Qtum Price Reaches $21.20 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.20 or 0.00041648 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001379 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,394,858 coins and its circulating supply is 98,361,055 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.