QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports.

QuantumScape stock traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. 279,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,572,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.60. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.