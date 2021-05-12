Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $158.00 at Mizuho

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $149.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DGX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

NYSE DGX opened at $137.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.79. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,638.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801,397 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 461.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 4,188,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6,691.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,033,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11,477.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,804 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

