QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Reaches $731.46 on Exchanges

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $116.85 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $731.46 or 0.01459361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.99 or 0.00568596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00073838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00223051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003948 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.94 or 0.01206934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00036295 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.