Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 772.04% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%.

NYSE:RMED traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.62. Ra Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMED shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

