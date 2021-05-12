Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.
RXT stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43.
In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.