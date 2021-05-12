Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

RXT stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

