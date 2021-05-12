RADA Electronic Industries’ (RADA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

RADA stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.43 million, a PE ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

