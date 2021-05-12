RADA Electronic Industries’ (RADA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.
RADA stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.43 million, a PE ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $14.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.
About RADA Electronic Industries
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
