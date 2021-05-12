Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 13,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 443,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Radius Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Radius Health by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Radius Health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,542 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,154,000.

Radius Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

